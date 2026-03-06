Justin Faulk News: Moved at deadline

Faulk was traded to Detroit from St. Louis on Friday for a 2026 first-round pick, a 2026 third-round pick, Justin Holl and Dmitri Buchelnikov.

Faulk is currently stuck in a 19-game goal drought during which he generated 11 helpers and 37 shots. With the Wings, Faulk should slot into a top-four role and could link up with the No. 2 power-play unit behind Moritz Seider. With 32 points through 61 games this year, Faulk still has time to get over the 40-point threshold for the first time since 2022-23.