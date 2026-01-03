Faulk found the back of the net just over five minutes into the second period to give the Blues an initial 2-1 lead. He has caught fire over the last 10 games with five goals, which ranks among the league's top 25 skaters in twine finders since Dec. 12. After scoring just six goals combined over the previous two seasons, his bounce back of 11 scores through 42 games this season isn't incredibly shocking, as it stands as the seventh double-digit goal season of his career. The 33-year-old blueliner also offers strong category coverage with 21 points, 79 shots on goal, 35 hits and 81 blocks. His scoring potential and overall track record give him a high floor in fantasy, giving him starting value across most formats.