Justin Faulk News: Offers assist Thursday

Faulk logged a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over Calgary.

Faulk has four helpers over five contests since he returned from a two-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The 32-year-old defenseman is gaining some consistency on offense while continuing to see top-four minutes. Overall, Faulk has 17 points, 70 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 49 hits and a minus-9 rating over 42 appearances.