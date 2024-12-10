Justin Faulk News: Produces assist Tuesday

Faulk logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

This was Faulk's second game back after he missed two contests due to an upper-body injury. He has three helpers over his last four games, a vast improvement on his slump that lasted for nearly all of November. The 32-year-old blueliner is at eight points, 51 shots on net, 31 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 27 outings overall.