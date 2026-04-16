Justin Faulk headshot

Justin Faulk News: Reaches 40-point mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Faulk scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Panthers.

Faulk had four goals and an assist over the last five games of the regular season. The defenseman reached the 40-point mark this year, the first time in three seasons he's achieved that level of offense. He concludes 2025-26 with 16 goals, 24 assists, 148 shots on net, 130 blocked shots, 70 hits and a minus-8 rating over 78 appearances between the Red Wings and the Blues.

Justin Faulk
Detroit Red Wings
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