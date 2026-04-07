Justin Faulk headshot

Justin Faulk News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Faulk (lower body) will return to the lineup against Columbus on Tuesday, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Following a two-game absence, Faulk will replace Jacob Bernard-Docker in Tuesday's lineup. The 34-year-old Faulk has compiled 12 goals, 35 points, 131 shots on net, 125 blocked shots and 66 hits in 73 games this season between Detroit and St. Louis.

Justin Faulk
Detroit Red Wings
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