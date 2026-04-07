Justin Faulk News: Ready to rock

Faulk (lower body) will return to the lineup against Columbus on Tuesday, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Following a two-game absence, Faulk will replace Jacob Bernard-Docker in Tuesday's lineup. The 34-year-old Faulk has compiled 12 goals, 35 points, 131 shots on net, 125 blocked shots and 66 hits in 73 games this season between Detroit and St. Louis.