Justin Faulk headshot

Justin Faulk News: Records assist Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Faulk notched an assist and four blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Faulk ended a four-game slump with the helper. He has four assists over his last seven outings, but he'll likely be asked to do more overall with Colton Parayko (knee) out for the rest of the regular season. Faulk is at 23 points, 97 shots on net, 84 blocked shots, 68 hits and a minus-10 rating through 60 appearances. Faulk's playing style is probably the best match to Parayko's on the Blues' roster, and they'll have to keep their playoff push alive from within after the team made no moves at the trade deadline.

