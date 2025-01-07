Fantasy Hockey
Justin Faulk headshot

Justin Faulk News: Set to return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 10:13am

Faulk (upper body) will return to the lineup Tuesday versus Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Faulk missed two games due to his injury, but he'll be available for an important divisional game in Minnesota. Faulk could be eased back into action Tuesday, as he's projected to slot in on the third pairing alongside Tyler Tucker. Scott Perunovich will be a healthy scratch now that Faulk is healthy.

