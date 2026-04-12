Justin Faulk News: Tallies in Saturday's loss

Faulk scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Faulk has three goals over the last three games. Despite his uptick in offense after a brief absence for a lower-body injury, the Red Wings' collapse was completed with Saturday's loss, ensuring they'll miss the playoffs for the 10th year in a row. Faulk has contributed 15 goals, 38 points, 116 shots on net, 132 blocked shots, 69 hits and a minus-6 rating over 76 outings between Detroit and St. Louis this season. Faulk is entering a contract year in 2026-27, so he should be highly motivated to be at his best in a top-four role next year.