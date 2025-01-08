Justin Faulk News: Two helpers in return

Faulk notched two assists, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.

Faulk helped out on goals by Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou, with the latter's tally coming on the power play. This was Faulk's first game back after missing two due to an upper-body injury. The defenseman has six points over his last four outings, and he also earned his first power-play point since Dec. 10. For the season, the 32-year-old has 15 points, 68 shots on net, 48 hits, 52 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 38 appearances, but it looks like his offense is coming around.