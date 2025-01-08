Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Faulk headshot

Justin Faulk News: Two helpers in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Faulk notched two assists, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.

Faulk helped out on goals by Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou, with the latter's tally coming on the power play. This was Faulk's first game back after missing two due to an upper-body injury. The defenseman has six points over his last four outings, and he also earned his first power-play point since Dec. 10. For the season, the 32-year-old has 15 points, 68 shots on net, 48 hits, 52 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 38 appearances, but it looks like his offense is coming around.

Justin Faulk
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now