Justin Faulk News: Two points for new team

Faulk produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Florida.

In his second game for Detroit, Faulk made a big impact, scoring his 12th goal of the season midway through the second period before helping to set up a Marco Kasper tally early in the third. Faulk is up to 34 points in 63 games on the season between the Red Wings and Blues, but he won't see the kind of power-play time in Detroit that he did in St. Louis while working behind Moritz Seider, limiting his fantasy upside.