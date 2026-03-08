Justin Holl News: Earns helper in team debut

Holl had an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Holl was acquired from the Red Wings in the Justin Faulk trade Friday. The 34-year-old Holl was with AHL Grand Rapids prior to the trade, but the Blues need him in the NHL currently while Colton Parayko (back) is out of the lineup. Holl hadn't seen NHL ice since 2024-25, when he posted just eight points in 73 contests for the Red Wings. He has minimal offensive upside, and his physical play took a severe downturn last year, so the blueliner is unlikely to be a factor in fantasy.