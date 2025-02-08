Justin Holl News: Enters break in slump

Holl was held off the scoresheet for the 14th consecutive game in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

Holl went minus-4 with 12 blocked shots in that span. The 33-year-old has settled into a third-pairing role during the absence of Jeff Petry (undisclosed), and barring any trades for defensive reinforcements, Holl should resume playing there when the Red Wings' schedule restarts Feb. 22 versus the Wild. He's unlikely to interest most fantasy managers given his lack of offense -- he has five points with 20 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 25 hits and a minus-7 rating over 47 outings this season.