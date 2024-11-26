Justin Holl News: Finds assist in win

Holl logged an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Holl picked up his second helper of the year. He's been in the lineup in seven of 11 contests in November, though he continues to be in competition with Albert Johansson and Erik Gustafsson for third-pairing minutes. Holl has added 17 blocked shots, eight hits, four shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 14 appearances this season, so he's not even really standing out with physicality, which is typically his biggest strength.