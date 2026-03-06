Justin Holl headshot

Justin Holl News: Flipped in Faulk deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 12:50pm

Holl was traded to St. Louis, along with Dmitri Buchelnikov and a 2026 first-round and 2026 third-round pick, from Detroit on Friday in exchange for Justin Faulk.

Holl appeared in 73 games for the Red Wings last season, notching eight points, but hasn't been able to break into the lineup this year. With AHL Grand Rapids, the blueliner has produced two goals and 12 helpers in 41 contests. With his new club, Holl could be called up from the minors and finally see some NHL ice time.

Justin Holl
St. Louis Blues
