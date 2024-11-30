Fantasy Hockey
Justin Holl News: Gets first goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Holl scored a goal, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Holl has played in four straight games and has two points in that span. The defenseman is up to three points, five shots on net, 23 blocked shots, nine hits and a plus-3 rating over 16 appearances. His production across the board is too low to be helpful in fantasy, but it appears he's carving out a larger role in the lineup.

