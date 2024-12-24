Justin Holl News: Maintaining decent playing time

Holl has been scratched just once over 11 games in December.

Holl doesn't have a point and has gone minus-5 with seven hits and 11 blocked shots over his 10 appearances this month. The 32-year-old defenseman has been holding a large share of playing time in a bottom-four role, and he's had a little more ice time while the Red Wings deal with injuries to Simon Edvinsson (upper body) and Ben Chiarot (upper body). Holl is at three points, 34 blocked shots, 16 hits and a minus-2 rating over 26 contests this season.