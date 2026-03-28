Justin Holl News: Nets winner against former team
Holl scored a goal in a 5-1 win over Toronto on Saturday.
It was Holl's first goal of the season. It made the score 2-0 at the mid-point of the second, and it stood as the game winner. Holl spent the first six seasons of his career with the Maple Leafs (2017-2023). This was his sixth game of the season in the NHL. He has one goal, one assist and four shots.
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