Justin Holl News: Nets winner against former team

Holl scored a goal in a 5-1 win over Toronto on Saturday.

It was Holl's first goal of the season. It made the score 2-0 at the mid-point of the second, and it stood as the game winner. Holl spent the first six seasons of his career with the Maple Leafs (2017-2023). This was his sixth game of the season in the NHL. He has one goal, one assist and four shots.