Justin Holl headshot

Justin Holl News: No offense in part-time role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 11:20am

Holl has gone 10 games without a point and was scratched for the sixth time in that span Thursday versus the Islanders.

Holl is in a rotational role on the third pairing, competing with Albert Johansson and Erik Gustafsson for playing time. The 32-year-old Holl has never been one to put up big numbers on offense, topping out at 23 points in 69 games in 2021-22. He has one assist, four shots on net, eight hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 12 appearances this season.

Justin Holl
Detroit Red Wings
