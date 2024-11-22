Justin Holl News: No offense in part-time role

Holl has gone 10 games without a point and was scratched for the sixth time in that span Thursday versus the Islanders.

Holl is in a rotational role on the third pairing, competing with Albert Johansson and Erik Gustafsson for playing time. The 32-year-old Holl has never been one to put up big numbers on offense, topping out at 23 points in 69 games in 2021-22. He has one assist, four shots on net, eight hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 12 appearances this season.