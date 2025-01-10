Fantasy Hockey
Justin Holl News: Snags assist Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Holl registered an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Holl has two helpers over four contests in January. The 32-year-old blueliner hasn't typically generated much offense, picking up just five points with 14 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 33 appearances. He's added 19 hits and 39 blocked shots. Holl's spot in the lineup appears to be safe until Jeff Petry (undisclosed) is ready to be activated from injured reserve.

Justin Holl
Detroit Red Wings
