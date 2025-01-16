Justin Hryckowian News: Back in NHL
Hryckowian was promoted from AHL Texas on Thursday.
Hryckowian has been outstanding at the AHL level, tallying 12 goals and adding 20 assists in 32 games. The 23-year-old center has yet to hit the scoresheet in the NHL as he is without a point in two contests. The Stars could need an extra forward Thursday as Roope Hintz left Tuesday's tilt in Toronto with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day at this time.
