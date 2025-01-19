Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Hryckowian headshot

Justin Hryckowian News: Earns first career assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Hryckowian notched an assist and added two hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

The 23-year-old forward set up Matej Blumel's tally in the first period. This was Hryckowian's first NHL point over five appearances, and he's added just three shots on net and eight hits. He'll likely remain in a fourth-line role while the Stars are down a couple of forwards, but he could head back to AHL Texas once Roope Hintz (upper body) and Mason Marchment (face) are able to play again.

Justin Hryckowian
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now