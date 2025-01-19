Justin Hryckowian News: Earns first career assist

Hryckowian notched an assist and added two hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

The 23-year-old forward set up Matej Blumel's tally in the first period. This was Hryckowian's first NHL point over five appearances, and he's added just three shots on net and eight hits. He'll likely remain in a fourth-line role while the Stars are down a couple of forwards, but he could head back to AHL Texas once Roope Hintz (upper body) and Mason Marchment (face) are able to play again.