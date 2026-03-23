Justin Hryckowian News: Finds twine in loss

Hryckowian scored a goal and put out four hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hryckowian gave the Stars a lead late in the first period off feeds from his linemates Colin Blackwell and Sam Steel. With the tally, Hryckowian is up to 11 goals, 24 points, 71 shots on net, 106 hits and 33 blocked shots through 69 games this season. The 25-year-old center's first full season in the NHL has allowed him to showcase his strong all-around play style. He has five points over the last nine games to go along with 16 shots on net, 16 hits and eight blocked shots. He's emerging as a solid option in deep leagues that value category coverage.