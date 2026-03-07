Justin Hryckowian headshot

Justin Hryckowian News: One of each Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Hryckowian scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Hryckowian had been limited to two assists over his previous 11 games. The 25-year-old was pressed into a larger role Friday due to the early exit of Roope Hintz (lower body), who is out indefinitely. Hryckowian is still likely to be a third-line option moving forward, so he'll need to provide steadier offense to be a fantasy option. The center has nine goals, 12 helpers, 57 shots on net, 93 hits and 37 PIM through 61 appearances this season.

Justin Hryckowian
Dallas Stars
