Justin Hryckowian News: Pots power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Hryckowian scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Hryckowian has three points over his last two games. He is poised to continue featuring on the second power-play unit while Roope Hintz (lower body) is out indefinitely. Hryckowian is up to 10 goals, 22 points, 61 shots on net, 93 hits and 37 PIM, so he can help with depth scoring and toughness in deeper fantasy formats.

