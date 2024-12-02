Justin Hryckowian News: Recalled by Dallas

Hryckowian was recalled by the Stars on Monday.

Hryckowian signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Stars in March and began the season at AHL Texas. Over 17 minor-league appearances, he's recorded five goals, 11 assists and a plus-9 rating, and he'll join the NHL club for the first time ahead of Monday's game in Utah. However, it seems unlikely that the 23-year-old will play a significant role for the Stars.