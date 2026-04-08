Justin Hryckowian headshot

Justin Hryckowian News: Tallies in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Hryckowian scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Hryckowian opened the scoring at 4:30 of the second period. The 25-year-old forward has three goals and an assist over his last nine games, providing some depth scoring from a third-line role. He's at 13 goals, 27 points, 78 shots on net, 114 hits, 43 PIM and 41 blocked shots over 77 appearances in his rookie year.

Justin Hryckowian
Dallas Stars
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