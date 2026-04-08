Justin Hryckowian News: Tallies in Tuesday's win

Hryckowian scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Hryckowian opened the scoring at 4:30 of the second period. The 25-year-old forward has three goals and an assist over his last nine games, providing some depth scoring from a third-line role. He's at 13 goals, 27 points, 78 shots on net, 114 hits, 43 PIM and 41 blocked shots over 77 appearances in his rookie year.