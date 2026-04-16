Justin Hryckowian News: Two points in season finale

Hryckowian produced an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over Buffalo.

It's the first multi-point performance since March 6 for Hryckowian. The 25-year-old rookie wraps up the regular season with 14 goals and 30 points in 81 games, adding 119 hits and 43 PIM, and he'll head into the playoffs filling a physical bottom-six role for the Stars.