Justin Kirkland Injury: Done for season

Kirkland underwent ACL surgery Wednesday and will miss the rest of the 2024-25 campaign.

Kirkland, who sustained the injury Friday, will conclude the season with two goals, eight points, 11 PIM, nine shots, 45 hits and 16 blocks while averaging 9:42 of ice time across 21 outings. Jakob Pelletier, who was recalled from AHL Calgary on Monday and made his NHL season debut Tuesday, has an opportunity to secure a regular role on the fourth line due to Kirkland's absence.