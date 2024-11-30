Fantasy Hockey
Justin Kirkland headshot

Justin Kirkland Injury: Out of action Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Kirkland (lower body) won't play Saturday in Pittsburgh, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Kirkland was injured early in the first period after playing just two shifts, and did not return. He has been a good fourth-line winger, as he had two goals, six assists, 45 hits and 16 blocked shots in 21 contests. Adam Klapka will replace Kirkland in the lineup Saturday.

Justin Kirkland
Calgary Flames
