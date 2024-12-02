Fantasy Hockey
Justin Kirkland Injury: Shifts to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 9:29am

Kirkland (lower body) was put on injured reserve Monday.

In corresponding moves, the Flames recalled Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr from AHL Calgary while assigning Adam Klapka to the minors. Kirkland sat out Saturday's 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh and won't be eligible to return until at least Dec. 8 against Dallas. However, the exact timeline for his return is unclear. He has two goals, six assists, nine shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 45 hits across 21 outings this season.

Justin Kirkland
Calgary Flames
