Justin Kirkland News: Finds twine in loss

Kirkland scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Kirkland opened the scoring late in the first period, but that was all the Flames could put past Kevin Lankinen. The 28-year-old Kirkland has two points, three shots on net, 14 hits and nine PIM through five outings in November. He's at seven points, six shots on net, 38 hits, 13 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 14 contests this season, playing primarily in a fourth-line role.