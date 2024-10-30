Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Justin Kirkland headshot

Justin Kirkland News: Generates helper Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Kirkland produced an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Utah.

Kirkland has three helpers over his last five games. The 28-year-old centered the fourth line Wednesday after a brief foray into the middle six last week. He's now at five points, three shots on net, 24 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over nine contests this season.

Justin Kirkland
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now