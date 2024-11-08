Justin Kirkland News: Snags assist Thursday

Kirkland logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Kirkland may get more steady playing time while Anthony Mantha (lower body) is on injured reserve. The 28-year-old Kirkland was scratched twice to start November, but it looks like he's got some job security, as he would require waivers to be reassigned to AHL Calgary. He's produced six points, four shots on net, 29 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 11 outings this season.