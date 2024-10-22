Justin Poirier News: Looking good in QMJHL

Poirier, who was out of action during the Hurricanes' 2024-25 preseason because of an undisclosed injury, scored twice for QMJHL Baie-Comeau in the squad's 6-2 victory over Victoriaville on Sunday.

Poirier is off to a strong start to the 2024-25 campaign, providing eight goals, 13 points and 19 PIM through 10 appearances with Baie-Comeau. He also had 51 goals, 82 points and 68 PIM across 68 regular-season outings with the QMJHL team in 2023-24. While it is unfortunate that he battled injury during training camp, the 18-year-old should get another look with the Hurricanes during the 2025-26 preseason.