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Justin Robidas News: Puts up three points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Robidas scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Chicago's 5-1 win over Milwaukee on Sunday.

Robidas ended the regular season on a five-game point streak (one goal, seven assists). He had gone 11 contests without a goal before scoring Sunday. He totaled 23 goals, 60 points, 191 shots and a plus-20 rating over 58 regular-season appearances. Robidas will continue with the Wolves during their playoff run.

Justin Robidas
Carolina Hurricanes
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