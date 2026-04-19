Justin Robidas News: Puts up three points Sunday

Robidas scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Chicago's 5-1 win over Milwaukee on Sunday.

Robidas ended the regular season on a five-game point streak (one goal, seven assists). He had gone 11 contests without a goal before scoring Sunday. He totaled 23 goals, 60 points, 191 shots and a plus-20 rating over 58 regular-season appearances. Robidas will continue with the Wolves during their playoff run.