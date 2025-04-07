Fantasy Hockey
Justin Robidas headshot

Justin Robidas News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Robidas was assigned to AHL Chicago on Sunday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Robidas made his NHL debut against the Red Wings on Friday and also appeared in Saturday's game against Boston. Over those two appearances, he recorded a goal, an assist and two hits while averaging 11:09 of ice time. Despite his production, he'll head back to the minors, which could mean that some of the Hurricanes' injured forwards will be ready to return soon.

Justin Robidas
Carolina Hurricanes
