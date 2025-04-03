Fantasy Hockey
Justin Robidas headshot

Justin Robidas News: Up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 2:56pm

Robidas was Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal by Carolina on Thursday.

Robidas has 17 goals and 48 points in 65 outings with AHL Chicago in 2024-25. The 22-year-old hasn't made his NHL debut, but perhaps that will change Friday in Detroit or Saturday in Boston. His entry into the lineup might be dependent on the availability of Andrei Svechnikov, who sustained an undisclosed injury during Wednesday's 5-1 win over Washington.

Justin Robidas
Carolina Hurricanes
