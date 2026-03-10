Justin Sourdif headshot

Justin Sourdif News: Adds three points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Sourdif scored a goal, supplied two assists and placed four shots on net in Monday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

Sourdif's three-point outing led the Capitals offensively Monday, where he picked up his goal and second assist of the game in the final nine minutes of the contest. With the trio of points, he is up to 13 goals, 16 assists, 89 shots on net, 75 hits and 30 blocked shots over 61 games this season. The 23-year-old center continues to impress as the season has progressed, scoring 20 of his 29 points this season since Dec. 31. This fact, combined with his recent line assignment centering the team's top line, gives him the tools necessary to be a solid fantasy player for the remainder of the campaign.

Justin Sourdif
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
