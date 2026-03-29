Justin Sourdif News: Goal, assist in shootout win

Sourdif scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Capitals.

Sourdif picked up his first multi-point effort since March 9 versus the Flames. The 24-year-old was limited to one goal over eight contests between multi-point showings. Sourdif continues to play in a middle-six role, though he's only regained a power-play role over the last week or so. He's up to 15 goals, 32 points, 103 shots on net, 91 hits, 38 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 70 appearances as a rookie this season.