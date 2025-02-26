Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Sourdif headshot

Justin Sourdif News: Heads to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Sourdif was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Wednesday, according to Alex Baumgartner of Five Reasons Sports.

Sourdif has 11 goals and 22 points in 29 appearances with Charlotte in 2024-25. He made his NHL season debut Tuesday, providing a goal on two shots in 9:27 of ice time. Florida now has just 11 available forwards on the roster unless Eetu Luostarinen (personal) is ready to return Thursday versus Edmonton. It wouldn't be surprising if the Panthers recall a forward before that game.

Justin Sourdif
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now