Justin Sourdif headshot

Justin Sourdif News: Pots goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Sourdif scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Sourdif snapped a five-game point drought with the tally. The 23-year-old is currently in a third-line role, though he was also in the power-play mix Sunday, which hasn't always been the case this season. Sourdif is up to 14 goals, 30 points, 97 shots on net, 89 hits, 37 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 67 appearances as a rookie.

Justin Sourdif
Washington Capitals
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