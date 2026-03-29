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Justus Annunen News: Beaten three times Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Annunen stopped 25 of 28 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.

Annunen didn't play in the 4-1 loss to Montreal on Saturday, but he's lost back-to-back starts for the second time since the beginning of the month. Annunen has also posted a save percentage below .900 in three of his six starts since the beginning of March, and given the Predators' recent defensive struggles, it's hard to trust the 26-year-old in most formats right now, especially since he's a matchup-based option as he's the backup behind Juuse Saros.

Justus Annunen
Nashville Predators
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