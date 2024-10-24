Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Justus Annunen headshot

Justus Annunen News: Between the pipes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Annunen will protect the visiting goal in Utah on Thursday, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Annunen will get another chance to wrest the No. 1 job in Colorado from Alexandar Georgiev when the Avalanche take on Utah. Annunen is 2-1-0 with a 2.46 GAA and a .900 save percentage in four appearances this season, much better than Georgiev's 1-3-0 record with a 4.98 GAA and an .810 save percentage in five games. Utah has lit the lamp on 22 occasions over seven games this season.

Justus Annunen
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News