Justus Annunen News: Between the pipes Thursday

Annunen will protect the visiting goal in Utah on Thursday, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Annunen will get another chance to wrest the No. 1 job in Colorado from Alexandar Georgiev when the Avalanche take on Utah. Annunen is 2-1-0 with a 2.46 GAA and a .900 save percentage in four appearances this season, much better than Georgiev's 1-3-0 record with a 4.98 GAA and an .810 save percentage in five games. Utah has lit the lamp on 22 occasions over seven games this season.