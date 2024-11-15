Fantasy Hockey
Justus Annunen News: Draws start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Annunen will serve as the starting goaltender for Friday's home game against the Capitals, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports reports.

Annunen didn't start in any of Colorado's last four games, but he'll be between the pipes Friday as the team attempts to extend its three-game winning streak. The 24-year-old has picked up wins in five of his last six outings, posting a 5-1-0 record, 2.35 GAA and .908 save percentage during that time.

Justus Annunen
Colorado Avalanche
