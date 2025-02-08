Justus Annunen News: Draws start Saturday

Annunen will defend the home crease versus Buffalo on Saturday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Annunen has played better as a member of the Predators this season than he did for Colorado, who dealt him to Nashville on Nov. 30. Annunen is 6-3-0 with a 2.81 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 10 appearances with the Predators. The Sabres are averaging 3.11 goals per game, 11th in the NHL in 2024-25.