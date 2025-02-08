Fantasy Hockey
Justus Annunen headshot

Justus Annunen News: Draws start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Annunen will defend the home crease versus Buffalo on Saturday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Annunen has played better as a member of the Predators this season than he did for Colorado, who dealt him to Nashville on Nov. 30. Annunen is 6-3-0 with a 2.81 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 10 appearances with the Predators. The Sabres are averaging 3.11 goals per game, 11th in the NHL in 2024-25.

