Justus Annunen News: Earns win versus Seattle
Annunen stopped 25 of 26 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.
Annunen had one of his best performances of the season in this win over the Kraken, but the strong performances have been the norm recently for the 26-year-old Finnish native. This was the fourth consecutive game in which Annunen allowed three or fewer goals, and he's gone 2-2-0 with a 2.03 GAA and a .924 save percentage in that stretch. Annunen could be in line for more playing time in the coming days since the No. 1 goaltender, Juuse Saros, is currently dealing with an upper-body injury. If Saros isn't deemed healthy to play against Vegas on Saturday, Annunen should get the nod once again.
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