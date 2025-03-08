Justus Annunen News: Expected starter vs Chicago

Annunen is slated to patrol the home blue paint against the Blackhawks on Saturday, according to Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville.

Annunen has lost three of his last five starts while surrendering at least four goals in each game. The 24-year-old owns a 13-9-0 record, .888 save percentage and 3.21 GAA over 24 starts between Colorado and Nashville this season. The Blackhawks sit 25th in the NHL with 2.78 goals per game and defeated Utah 4-3 in overtime Friday.