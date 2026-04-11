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Justus Annunen News: Expected to guard home goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Annunen is slated to start at home against Minnesota on Saturday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Annunen earned a 43-save shutout victory over Anaheim in his last start Tuesday. He's 9-11-2 with a 2.78 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 26 appearances this season. The Wild rank 11th in goals per game with 3.30 this season, but they're scratching forwards Joel Eriksson Ek (rest) and Mats Zuccarello (rest) to keep them fresh for the playoffs.

Justus Annunen
Nashville Predators
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