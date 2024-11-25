Justus Annunen News: Facing Tampa Bay

Annunen will be between the road pipes for Monday's contest against the Lightning.

Annunen made 24 saves on 26 shots en route to a 3-2 win over the Flyers in his last appearance. The 24-year-old will have a tough matchup against a Tampa Bay club that ranks fifth in the NHL with 3.58 goals per game through 19 outings. Annunen has an 6-3-0 record, .886 save percentage and 2.81 GAA through 10 appearances.